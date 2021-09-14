Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 16.5 Million (US $1.9 Million) from Subscription to Warrants of Series ALLR TO 3

Hørsholm, Denmark ( September 14 , 2021 ) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announces the outcome of the exercise of the warrants of series ALLR TO 3 that were issued in connection with the Company’s issue of units in June 2021. In total, 9,719,266 warrants of series TO 3 were exercised, corresponding to approximately 6.7 percent of the total number of outstanding warrants, for subscription of 9,719,266 shares at a subscription price of SEK 1.7 per share. Through the exercise of the warrants, Allarity will receive approximately SEK 16.5 million (U.S. $1.9 million) before issuing costs amounting to approximately SEK 1.8 million.

Chairman of Allarity’s Board of Directors Duncan Moore (who exercised 283,407 warrants) and the Company’s largest shareholder, Sass & Larsen ApS, were among the subscribers.

The exercise period for the warrants of series TO 3 took place from August 30 up to and including September 13, 2021. The accelerated exercise period was established, as previously announced, due to the Board of Directors’ determination that it was in the best interest of all shareholders as part of the Company’s plan to move to the U.S. Nasdaq stock market and to meet the requirements of the previously announced U.S. $20 Million recapitalization investment with 3i LP (New York).

Exercised warrants will be replaced with interim shares, pending registration with the Danish Business Authority. The interim shares are expected to be converted to shares within approximately two (2) weeks. Through the exercise, the number of shares in the Company increase from 390.063.114 shares to 399.782.380 shares, and the share capital increase by DKK 485,963.3, from DKK 19.503.155,70 to DKK 19,989,119.00.

Steve Carchedi, CEO of Allarity, commented, "I am pleased that our Company has completed the exercise of series TO 3 warrants, as this step is to secure our foundational investment by 3i LP and will support our migration to the U.S. Nasdaq stock market, which I believe will enable us to unlock the true value of our Company."









About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: ALLR.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, the DRP platform. The Company has a mature portfolio of six drug candidates, including compounds in the pre-registration stage. The product portfolio includes: stenoparib (2X-121), a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 for ovarian cancer; dovitinib, a pan-TKI in post-Phase 3 for renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (Ixabepilone), a microtubulin inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in Phase 2 trials for breast and prostate cancer, currently being developed by Smerud Medical Research International; 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin under manufacturing for Phase 2 in breast cancer, currently being developed by Smerud Medical Research International; and Irofulven, a DNA damaging agent in Phase 2 for prostate cancer, currently being developed by Lantern Pharma, Inc.