Tidewater to Present at the Pareto Securities’ 28th Energy Virtual Conference

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (“Tidewater” or the “Company”) announced today that Quintin V. Kneen, President, CEO and Director will present at Pareto Securities’ 28th Energy Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 3:40 a.m. Central Time (4:40 a.m. Eastern Time). Upon completion of the presentation, the Company will file a Form 8-K with the SEC that will include a copy of the slides presented, as well as have the presentation available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.tdw.com.

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.

