Syneos Health Acquires StudyKIK

Acquisition Offers Sites and Sponsors Access to Technology-Enabled, Insight-Powered Solutions, Accelerating Clinical Trial Recruitment, Retention and Diversity

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the acquisition of StudyKIK, a leading technology-enabled clinical trial recruitment and retention company. Accelerating product development by better connecting patients, sites and communities, the acquisition boosts Syneos Health’s ability to deliver technology-enabled, insight-powered solutions. Customer benefits include accelerated patient enrollment and retention, extensive patient population-based insights, improved site, sponsor and physician experiences and reduced patient burden.

Launched in 2014 as a global network of patient-focused communities, StudyKIK and its technology platform has demonstrated improved quality and accelerated enrollment timelines in certain clinical trials by up to 94% and reduced enrollment start-up times by up to 75%. In addition, StudyKIK provides eConsent, Telemedicine video calling, Phone Pre-Qualifications, and Patient Retention application solutions. The company manages over 1,000 indication-specific patient community groups and has enrolled more than 5,400 protocols supporting over 3,800 research sites across the globe. The platform encompasses more than 6 million patients through social media, speeding access to patients who traditionally would not have participated in clinical trials.

Aligned to Syneos Health’s patient, site and community strategic focus, StudyKIK adds new scale and capabilities to improve the patient journey while optimizing data science and behavioral insights to support commercialization for products. This acquisition further expands Syneos Health’s portfolio of patient-direct, technology-enabled solutions complementing the recent acquisition of Illingworth Research Group, a provider of mobile research nursing services, and the company’s recently announced technology partnerships with Ride Health, Science37 and Medable.

“StudyKIK’s patient-first focus, combined with their innovative enterprise platform, helps to advance our goal of bringing best-of-breed insights and technology-enabled solutions to biopharma customers, sites and patients,” said Alistair Macdonald, CEO, Syneos Health. “We are excited to welcome the StudyKIK team to the Syneos Health family. Together we’ll accelerate product development by improving stakeholder experiences, realizing efficiencies in patient recruitment, engagement, improved access and diversity.”

