Idaho First Bank Announces Morgan Poyser as IT Director

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Idaho First Bank (the ‘Bank’) (OTCPINK: IDFB) announced the addition of Morgan Poyser to the Bank’s Boise corporate office as Information Technology (IT) Director.

As IT Director, Morgan is responsible for leading the development and daily delivery of IT Infrastructure, Networking, Workstation Hardware and IT Security. Morgan’s hire is part of the Bank’s strategy to grow their IT department and create solutions to improve internal efficiencies.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Idaho First Bank team, lead the IT department, and guide us to the next level,” stated Morgan Poyser, IT Director of Idaho First Bank. “This opportunity allows me to utilize my technology solutions expertise to create innovative tools and improved daily standards to serve both our team and our customers.”

An Idaho native, Morgan brings over 20 years of IT experience to his role. He currently resides in Meridian where he is actively involved in both of his daughters’ soccer careers and enjoys traveling with his family.

“We are happy to welcome Morgan to our growing corporate team in Boise,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO of Idaho First Bank. “His skills and expertise working with complex information technology systems will allow us to improve and grow our IT department and enhance our customers’ experiences.”

About Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with five additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONTACT
Stacey Divine
Chief Marketing Officer
Idaho First Bank
208-634-1000
sdivine@idahofirstbank.com





