Definitive Healthcare Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Definitive Healthcare is offering 15,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “DH” on September 15, 2021. The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital are acting as joint book-running managers and are also representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as book-runners for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity, Raymond James, Stifel, Incorporated, Drexel Hamilton and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 14, 2021.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from the SEC at www.sec.gov or from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectuseq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by at email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

