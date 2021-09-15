New Senior Investment Group Stockholders Approve Merger With Ventas

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas”) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) (“New Senior”) announced today that New Senior stockholders have approved the previously announced merger pursuant to which New Senior will merge with and into a subsidiary of Ventas, with New Senior surviving the merger as a subsidiary of Ventas (the “Merger”).

Approximately 99.8% of the votes cast were voted in favor of the adoption of New Senior’s merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with Ventas and approval of the Merger, which represented approximately 73.7% of the outstanding shares of New Senior common stock. Detailed information regarding the voting results will be made available by New Senior in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

“We are pleased with the outcome of today’s special meeting and thank our stockholders for their support of the financially and strategically compelling transaction with Ventas,” said Susan L. Givens, New Senior President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are excited about our progress toward completing the transaction that enables Ventas to capture the powerful senior housing upside at a cyclical inflection point and complements our high quality diversified portfolio benefitting from demographic demand,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, New Senior stockholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas common stock for each share of New Senior common stock that they own immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger.

Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the Merger is expected to close on or around September 21, 2021. As announced earlier today, Ventas stockholders of record as of October 1, 2021 will be entitled to receive a dividend of $0.45 per share of Ventas common stock on October 14, 2021 (including former New Senior stockholders if the Merger closes on or prior to October 1, 2021, in which case New Senior stockholders would not receive the dividend announced by New Senior on August 4, 2021).

