Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meetings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico on September 14, 2021

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces the following resolutions adopted at the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meetings held today, with a quorum of 88.8% and 88.6%, respectively.

FIRST. APPROVAL to increase the maximum amount allocated for the repurchase of the Company's shares or credit instruments that represent such shares by an additional Ps. 2,000,000,000.00 (TWO BILLION PESOS 00/100 M.N.) in addition to the Ps. 3,000,000,000.00 (THREE BILLION PESOS 00/100 M.N.) repurchase amount that was previously approved at the Annual General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting that took place on April 27, 2021. Such amount is to be exercised within the 12-month period following April 27, 2021, in accordance with Article 56, section IV of the Mexican Securities Market Law.

SECOND. APPROVAL of the special delegates that can appear before a notary public to formalize the resolutions adopted at this meeting.

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

RESOLUTIONS

FIRST. APPROVAL to pay the capital reduction of Ps. 7.80 (SEVEN PESOS 80/100 M.N.) per outstanding share, which will be made within the 12 (TWELVE) months following its approval, and, as a consequence of this reduction, the necessary amendment to Article Six of the Company’s by-laws.

SECOND. APPROVAL to modify the Company’s by-laws in relation with the operating rules of the Acquisitions Committee, specifically Article 29, as follows:

1) APPROVAL to allow the Board of Directors to appoint an alternate member to the proprietary member appointed by the Series B shareholders to this Committee.



2) APPROVAL to update the threshold amount that must be approved by the Acquisitions Committee in order to be contracted, related to fractions 2), 3) and 6), from U.S. $400,000.00 dollars (FOUR HUNDRED THOUSAND U.S. DOLLARS) to U.S. $600,000.00 dollars (SIX HUNDRED THOUSAND U.S. DOLLARS).

THIRD. APPROVAL to add to Article 21 of the Company’s by-laws, the option to hold Board of Directors sessions by electronic or virtual means, in addition to in-person meetings.

FOURTH. APPROVAL of special delegates that can appear before a notary public to formalize the resolutions adopted at this meeting.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.