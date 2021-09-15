Boston Omaha Corporation Launches Internet Service Provider Fiber Fast Homes, LLC; Partners with Homebuilders and Developers to Build Expansive Fiber-To-The-Home Networks within Communities Nationwide.

“Reliable high-speed internet is critical to daily life. It’s simple - consumers want a solid network and accessible support,” said Mr. Sampson. “Fiber Fast Homes delivers a far superior alternative to traditional providers – all in terms of customer focus, network quality, and dependability. At the end of the day, we strive to put the service back into customer service.”

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) announces the launch of its internet service provider subsidiary, Fiber Fast Homes . Scott Sampson has been appointed as CEO.

In partnership with builders and developers, Fiber Fast Homes provides Fiber-to-the-Home Internet service directly to homes at Gig speeds. This enables the consumers to engage remote learning, work and other applications that require high bandwidth, low latency connectivity.

Fiber Fast Homes Concierge team will directly assist every resident with personal one-on-one assistance. The Concierge will help with understanding the service, Wi-Fi configurations and navigating the massive streaming TV services. The homeowner will be walked through a comprehensive screening to determine the best streaming service to fit their personal and family needs, to work on whatever devices they use, Roku. Fire Stick, Apple TV, or any other device.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder, commercial real estate services businesses and Yellowstone Acquisition Company.

About Fiber Fast Homes

Fiber Fast Homes is a fiber-to-the-home internet service company that serves new home communities and built-to-rent communities with fiber internet services at Gig speeds. The company is led by CEO Scott Sampson, a seasoned telecom professional.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914006202/en/