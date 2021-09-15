Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings

There is now a timeline for Affinor’s 15,000 square foot leased greenhouse in Abbotsford BC to begin producing vine ripened, soil grown strawberries ready for store shelves. The company is using external propagation experts for expedited planting and industry leading QA processes. Affinor takes over when the seedlings are ready to be transplanted into pots for fruiting. This anticipated revenue milestone represents the launch of the “Affinor Growers” brand and vertical farming technology.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“ Affinor ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: AFI OTCQB: RSSFF), a sustainable vertical farming company has hired a Fraser Valley, BC nursery for commercial propagation of its first strawberry seedlings. Delivery of the Fragaria Ananassa “Delizzimo” strawberry seeds from the Netherlands (purchased under standard retail licensing) is scheduled for this Friday. Affinor expects seed propagation to begin immediately upon receipt of the seeds, followed by its first commercial strawberry harvest in late November.

Affinor Advisory Board Member, Tom Baumann commented: “I’ve been a professor for 30 years at University of Fraser Valley and working in agriculture for 40 years. I’ve seen many vertical farms. This is the simplest, most productive, and sustainable design developed to date. I’m excited to be able to contribute my strawberry expertise toward making Affinor Growers a global leader in sustainable food production.”

CEO Nick Brusatore commented: “This should be the first of many strawberry facilities with Tom Baumann leading the production and SOP protocols. The Affinor management team, consultants and advisors have created an aggressive strawberry scaleup plan, along with a kale, lettuce and cannabis growth plan for turnkey mass production globally.”

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

