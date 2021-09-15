All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to T-Mobile With “Forever Upgrade”

Imagine never paying full price for an iPhone again. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that it will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhone and iPad, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, the highly capable and affordable iPad (9th generation) and iPad mini with a new all-screen design, along with Forever Upgrade, a breakthrough new initiative that gives customers value that lasts forever. And the iPhone 13 lineup also supports T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G, and customers will now see an indicator in the status bar showing when they can tap into those super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G speeds.

Get an iPhone 13 free now and with T-Mobile’s Forever Upgrade get up to $800 off your next iPhone every two years … forever. (Photo: Business Wire)

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup on September 17, with availability on September 24. Customers can also order iPad mini and iPad beginning on September 17, with availability on September 24. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit t-mobile.com.

Until now, the wireless industry forced everyone to go on a scavenger hunt every few years to find the best deal to upgrade their phone. And even when you found one, you’re left with that nagging feeling you should have waited for a better deal around the corner. Today, the Un-carrier puts an end to ALL that for Apple fans by giving you a lifetime of value and peace of mind from deal-mania. Here’s how it works:

Trade in your eligible smartphone, get a free iPhone 13 model with 5G now on an eligible plan and lock in up to $800 off in trade-in value forever. Every two or more years, upgrade to the latest iPhone and get up to $800 off. And you can repeat that forever. Yes, REALLY. No more scavenger hunts. No more nagging feeling.

Simply put, that means a free iPhone with 5G now. Then in 2023, you get up to $800 off when you upgrade. In 2025, another up to $800 off. In 2027… you get the idea. And if you aren’t ready to upgrade in two years, that value will be waiting for you when you are ready.