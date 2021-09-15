EzFill Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

The shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “EZFL” on September 15, 2021. The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

MIAMI, FL, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings , Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the fast-growing on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, EzFill has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments.

The net proceeds from the initial public offering will be used to gain additional market share in Florida where it is currently the largest on-demand fuel provider, national expansion, technology development, debt restructuring, and other general corporate and working capital expenses.

ThinkEquity is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The registration statement on Form S-1 (file No. 333-256691) relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on September 14, 2021. A final prospectus related to the proposed offering will be filed and made available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 and by email at prospectus@think-equity.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leading participant in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit https://getyourezfill.com .