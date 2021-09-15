checkAd

Endurance Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 01:00  |  36   |   |   

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol “EDNCU” beginning September 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “EDNC” and “EDNCW,” respectively.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in data infrastructure and analytics, with a primary focus on space and wireless industries and related technology and services, or “space-based tech” businesses. These businesses can be found across the platforms and sensors, mobile communications, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence and big data analytics sectors.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu NYMEX WTI Rohöl (Light Sweet Crude Oil) 11/2021 Future!
Long
Basispreis 66,00€
Hebel 14,92
Ask 3,82
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 74,50€
Hebel 14,68
Ask 4,39
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Truist Securities is acting as lead manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022, Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

The registration statement relating to the securities became effective on September 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds, its approach to and the types of businesses the Company will focus on in its search to identify a target it its initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s preliminary prospectus relating to the offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Endurance Acquisition Corp.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in data infrastructure and analytics, with a primary focus on space and wireless industries and related technology and services, or “space-based tech” businesses. The Company plans to leverage its management team’s, directors’, advisors’ and sponsor’s extensive experience across its target sectors to seek to identify attractive initial business combination opportunities.

Endurance Acquisition (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Endurance Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering Endurance Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol “EDNCU” beginning …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
TotalEnergies and Air Liquide Partner to Develop Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production in the Normandy ...
Argo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
HPE Announces New Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering