Statement from Xcel Energy Executive Chairman Ben Fowke on President Biden’s visit to Colorado

Today Xcel Energy Executive Chairman Ben Fowke met with President Joe Biden during his visit to the National Renewable Energy Lab in Colorado. Congressional leaders and Colorado Governor Jared Polis were also on hand. Fowke released the following statement after the event:

“We thank President Biden for visiting the National Renewable Energy Lab in Colorado to see first-hand the innovative, collaborative work being done to deliver a clean energy future in our state.

We appreciate that President Biden recognizes the leadership role Xcel Energy is playing in transforming the energy grid as the first major U.S. power provider to announce a vision of providing 100% carbon-free electricity to our customers by 2050.

To reach our carbon goals, and the goals of the nation, it’s going to take the kind of collaboration we see here at NREL, work that is integral to developing the technologies that will give our customers the carbon-free future we envision.

Our industry is eager to work on this clean energy transition, and Xcel Energy is doing so with our employees and communities in mind. Our partnership with our employees and the International Brotherhood of Electrical workers is critical as we continue to move toward clean energy resources.”

Xcel Energy is more than halfway to achieving our goal, having reduced carbon emissions 51% across our electric system. We’re on track to reduce carbon emissions 80% by 2030 with more than 65% of the energy to customers company-wide coming from wind and solar.

While Xcel Energy’s goals rely on renewable energy, the company also needs generating resources that are carbon-free and available 24/7 to ensure customers always receive reliable and affordable service.

The company looks forward to continuing to engage with the President, his Administration and Congress, the Governor and other state leaders to develop the policies needed to help create a clean energy future.




