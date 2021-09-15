checkAd

Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.09.2021   

Leading Solutions for Business Process Optimization, Change Intelligence, Test Management and Test Automation Support Global IT Initiatives for Centralized Operations and Superior E-Commerce Experiences

HACKENSACK, N.J. and ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the industry leader for SAP S4/HANA Change Intelligence and Test Management solutions, and Worksoft, the industry's leading provider of end-to-end enterprise automation for packaged applications, announced today that their joint solution has been selected by Shiseido, one of the world's largest cosmetics manufacturers, to accelerate and de-risk their SAP S/4HANA implementation as part of their unified global e-commerce strategy. The Cosmetics powerhouse Shiseido chose Panaya and Worksoft's fully integrated solution delivering market-leading automated process discovery and testing, Impact Analysis and test management to futureproof and expedite their move to S/4HANA at a significantly higher ROI than other leading testing solutions the company considered. The Panaya and Worksoft solution seamlessly links changes to automated testing of business processes, resulting in up to a 99% reduction in defect risk, 98% reduction in test scope and 85% reduction in testing time.

The implementation of the joint solution from Panaya and Worksoft aligns with the goals of Shiseido's worldwide business transformation program, known as the FOCUS Program ("First One Connected & Unified Shiseido"), a digital transformation initiative to centralize the management of global IT operations and standards across its 38 countries to drive growth in a post-digital era with a focus on superior customer experiences.

"The ability to change and adapt our IT systems with maximum speed has become imperative to keeping pace with an evolving marketplace and shifting consumer demands for digital experiences. With deep SAP expertise and superior functionality, the joint solution from Panaya and Worksoft is an ideal fit for our FOCUS Program to help us analyze our changes, get real-time reporting, and accelerate and automate our testing", said Venkatesh Somasundaram, Global Business Solution Lead of the Focus Program at Shiseido. "The solution allows us to accelerate transformation while maintaining the superior quality our customers expect from Shiseido. Given our six-year relationship with Panaya and after evaluating other leading testing tools, the fully integrated solution from Worksoft and Panaya was the clear choice to match the velocity of our program by keeping risks of deployment under control."

