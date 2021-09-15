checkAd

AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021   

Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T), spoke today at the Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference, where he provided an update to shareholders.

Desroches said that AT&T continues to successfully execute in its market focus areas of 5G, fiber and HBO Max. While acknowledging the wireless industry continues to benefit from a healthy-demand backdrop, AT&T remains steadfast in its commitment to growing its postpaid phone base profitably. Desroches said AT&T’s strength in wireless has been supported by the company’s outstanding network quality, which has improved measurably over the last several years. AT&T has the Nation’s Best 5G Network1 and, for the fourth straight year, America’s Best Wireless Network2 overall. In addition, as most recently indicated by AT&T’s second-quarter 2021 results, its revamped go-to-market strategy has enabled the company to both reduce churn and improve industry flow share, yielding materially better postpaid phone subscriber net adds versus those experienced over the last several years.

With respect to its fiber initiatives, Desroches indicated that the company remains confident in its ability to achieve its adjusted end-of-year incremental customer locations passed target in the 2.5 million range. As previously noted, AT&T has experienced some disruption in its supply chain. However, at this juncture the company believes the issue has been addressed and remains comfortable in its ability to achieve its long-term guidance for 30 million locations by the end of 2025.

AT&T also continues to experience healthy demand for HBO Max in both domestic and international markets. The company recently announced its plans to expand into six European countries next month with plans to launch in at least 14 additional territories in Europe in 2022. As previously indicated, AT&T expects most of the subscriber growth in the second half of the year to come from outside the United States due to the strategic decision to cease offering HBO Max as a subscription on Amazon Channels. The company anticipates this decision will likely impact total HBO Max / HBO domestic subscribers and net additions in the third quarter. However, Desroches reiterated that AT&T’s guidance for 70 million to 73 million global HBO Max and HBO subscribers by the end of 2021 factors in the impact of this decision.3

