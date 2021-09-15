checkAd

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Stockholders Approve Merger With Nerdy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 03:30  |  33   |   |   

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stockholders voted to approve its proposed business combination with Nerdy (the “Business Combination”), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, with the Business Combination supported by approximately 95% of the shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities voted at the general extraordinary meeting of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stockholders (the “Special Meeting”).

The Business Combination is scheduled to close on September 20, 2021 and the common stock and warrants of the combined company are set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 21, 2021 under the ticker symbol “NRDY” and “NRDY WS”, respectively.

Thirteen proposals were approved by TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stockholders at the Special Meeting. The formal results of the vote will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by TPG Pace Tech Opportunities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Important Information

Neither the SEC or any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the securities to be issued in connection with the Business Combination, or determined if the Registration Statement is accurate or adequate.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with approximately $96 billion of assets under management and offices in Beijing, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Singapore, and Washington, DC. TPG's investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, real estate, secondaries, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com or Twitter @TPG.

About TPG Pace Group and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Group is TPG’s dedicated permanent capital platform. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient and highly flexible investor base, allowing it to seek compelling opportunities that will thrive in the public markets. TPG Pace Group has sponsored seven special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) and raised more than $4.4 billion since 2015.

Seite 1 von 3
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Stockholders Approve Merger With Nerdy TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stockholders voted to approve its proposed business combination with Nerdy (the “Business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
TotalEnergies and Air Liquide Partner to Develop Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production in the Normandy ...
Argo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
HPE Announces New Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Sportradar Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. Expected to Close Combination with Nerdy on September 20, 2021 and Generate Proceeds of More than $575 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Nerdy Releases 2021 Parent Sentiment Report Uncovering the Far-Reaching Impact of the Pandemic on Students and Families
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Varsity Tutors Launches Subscription Service for After-School Clubs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Nerdy to Participate Virtually at the Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and a Special Meeting Date of September 14, 2021 in Connection with Its Proposed Business Combination with Nerdy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten