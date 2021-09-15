TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Stockholders Approve Merger With Nerdy

The Business Combination is scheduled to close on September 20, 2021 and the common stock and warrants of the combined company are set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 21, 2021 under the ticker symbol “NRDY” and “NRDY WS”, respectively.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stockholders voted to approve its proposed business combination with Nerdy (the “Business Combination”), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, with the Business Combination supported by approximately 95% of the shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities voted at the general extraordinary meeting of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stockholders (the “Special Meeting”).

Thirteen proposals were approved by TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stockholders at the Special Meeting. The formal results of the vote will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by TPG Pace Tech Opportunities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Important Information

Neither the SEC or any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the securities to be issued in connection with the Business Combination, or determined if the Registration Statement is accurate or adequate.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with approximately $96 billion of assets under management and offices in Beijing, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Singapore, and Washington, DC. TPG's investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, real estate, secondaries, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com or Twitter @TPG.

About TPG Pace Group and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Group is TPG’s dedicated permanent capital platform. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient and highly flexible investor base, allowing it to seek compelling opportunities that will thrive in the public markets. TPG Pace Group has sponsored seven special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) and raised more than $4.4 billion since 2015.