checkAd

THAIGROOVE is back better and bolder

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 03:42  |  10   |   |   

A virtual multi-brand showroom experience offering great creations to the world.

BANGKOK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 in its second year, global businesses and trades have gone virtual. Even with the pandemic, Thailand, one of the world's best sources of great products and impressive brands, is open for business and offering creative products.

Thailand’s virtual multi-brand showroom experience bringing great creations to the world.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce, launched THAIGROOVE.COM in 2020. It's a virtual showroom that connects buyers from around the globe with the very best Thai brands and creators. Building on its success, THAIGROOVE 2021 now offers more brands of creative products on one seamless trading platform.

Mr. Nantapong Chiralerspong, Deputy Director-General, said: "The future of trade is virtual and a well-designed trade experience is key. We've taken THAIGROOVE.COM to another level, showcasing close to 200 leading Thai lifestyle creators offering the latest collections of products. International buyers and trade partners will find the perfect brands to drive growth for 2021 and beyond. There's no end to the Thai creative spirit."

With close to 200 curated Thai brands waiting, go on an exciting creative discovery under the theme "Let's GROOVE and Live Fully!" with new partnership opportunities at every encounter:

  • Selected certified quality brands from food to well-being, furniture and fashion to cool lifestyle creators.
  • Packed with beautiful rich content.
  • Inspiring yet easy navigation by brands, by categories, or by collections.
  • Connect directly with the brand makers.

Don't miss a 5-day meet-the-makers event on THAITRADE.COM from 29th November to 3rd December 2021. Meet close to 200 Thai makers and brands showcasing their latest creations. Visit http://www.thaitrade.com to register.

The THAIGROOVE.COM virtual showroom will unveil exciting new brands with six new LIVE FULLY collections on September 15th, 2021. Explore the six concept collections that highlight the spirit of living fully:

MINDFULLY: Caring for the mind matters for well-being. The Mindfully collection features wellness solutions that will put mindfulness back into peoples' lives.

TASTEFULLY: Tasty Thai food products from flavorful spices to wholesome snacks, natural honey and coconuts, and ready meals.

JOYFULLY: Add a spark of joy to daily life with quirky decorative items, games and toys, fun fashion, and colorful crafts.

BEAUTIFULLY: Beautiful jewelry meets beautiful wellness creations, innerwear, and crafted accessories to bring pleasure and beauty into everyday living.

ARTFULLY: This collection features unique home décor designs, artful accessories, stationery, and pottery where traditional crafts are designed for cutting-edge living.

PURPOSEFULLY: Creations that speak volumes but take the planet and communities seriously. From fashion to wellness and home décor, all with a purpose.

Visit THAIGROOVE.COM - a virtual platform that is always ready for business and open for exciting new trade partnerships. Watch for additions of selected brands and exciting content. Join the groove with a truly global reach from Thailand to the world.

#THAIGROOVE #LETSGROOVE #GLOBALSHOWROOM #GLOBALMATCHING #DITP

Explore the six collections in THAIGROOVE’s virtual showroom & Live Fully!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609503/THAIGROOVE_collage_01.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609504/Tastefully.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

THAIGROOVE is back better and bolder A virtual multi-brand showroom experience offering great creations to the world. BANGKOK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - With COVID-19 in its second year, global businesses and trades have gone virtual. Even with the pandemic, Thailand, one …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
10,000 green hydrogen generators per month: groundbreaking for Enapter electrolyser mass production in North Rhine-Westphalia
Risen Energy wins EcoVadis bronze rating for its commitment to green and sustainable development
Pharming announces results from clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 with RUCONEST
Building the Trade Workforce of the Future: Stanley Black & Decker Launches 5-Year, $25 Million Commitment to Train More Than 3 Million Skilled ...
Digital Media -- The Next Generation: AI, Social for Video and Content to Web Ad Commerce
SC Johnson Invites Londoners to Walk Beneath the Ocean's Surface in The Blue Paradox - An Immersive ...
Planful Announces Newest Addition to Predict Suite of Native AI/ML Applications, Predict: Projections
Builder.ai introduces Natasha - the world's first AI software expert, designed to help businesses ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...