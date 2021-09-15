Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $27.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

WAYNE, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avalo” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.20 per share (the “Public Offering Price”). The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has also granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock at the Public Offering Price to cover over-allotments in the sales of the shares of common stock, if any. The gross proceeds to Avalo from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock, are expected to be approximately $27.5 million. Assuming the full exercise of the over-allotment option, total gross proceeds to Avalo would be approximately $31.6 million. Avalo intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by Avalo pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-254000), previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 8, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on March 19, 2021, and the accompanying prospectus contained therein. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Jefferies LLC at 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com or by calling (877) 547-6340; and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098 or by telephone at 877-822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.