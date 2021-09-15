TechnipFMC Announces Early Results in Connection with Its Previously Announced Note Tender Offer; Early Tender Premium Shall Apply through the Expiration Time

As of the Early Tender Time, $164,113,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. These Notes are being accepted by the Company today without proration. Holders of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time, not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer are receiving today, for each $1,000 principal amount of such Notes, the “ Total Consideration ” of $1,075, which includes an “ Early Tender Premium ” of $30.00. In addition to the Total Consideration, such Holders are also receiving, in respect of such Notes, accrued and unpaid interest from August 1, 2021 (the last interest payment date for the Notes) to, but not including, today.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (the “ Company ”) announced today the results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 14, 2021 (the “ Early Tender Time ”) of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “ Tender Offer ”) to purchase up to $250 million aggregate principal amount (the “ Maximum Tender Amount ”) of its 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “ Notes ”).

Additionally, the Company announced today that the Early Tender Premium of $30.00 shall apply to Notes validly tendered from the date hereof to at or before the Expiration Time. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, including the withdrawal deadline, which was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 14, 2021, otherwise remain unchanged and are set forth in an Offer to Purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”), dated August 31, 2021. Accordingly, tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn.

The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 28, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”), unless extended or earlier terminated. Holders of Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Time and at or before the Expiration Time will be eligible to receive $1,075 for each $1,000 principal amount of such Notes. Following this announcement, such amount shall also be referred to as the “Tender Offer Consideration”.

In addition to the Tender Offer Consideration, such Holders will also receive, in respect of such Notes, accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date for the Notes to, but not including, the settlement date for such Notes. Payment for all Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Time and accepted for purchase will be made promptly after the Expiration Time.