DISCO Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 06:37  |  31   |   |   

CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE:LAW), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,500,000 shares of common stock by certain stockholders of DISCO (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price of $53.00 per share. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 550,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. DISCO will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders.

The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities Inc. are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives for the underwriters for the offering. Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are also acting as book-running managers for the offering, and Canaccord Genuity LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, Needham & Company LLC, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Loop Capital Markets LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on September 14, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to the offering. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com and BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE:LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters.

Wertpapier


