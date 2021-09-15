Lalique Group announces half-year results 2021



Zurich, 15 September 2021 - Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, increased its operating revenue by 32% to EUR 64.7 million and generated EBIT of EUR 4.4 million in the first half of 2021. While still impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the business recovered strongly in the second quarter of 2021. In particular, perfume sales grew significantly in all segments. For the full year 2021, the Group continues to expect sales growth in the double-digit percentage range.

A telephone conference for investors, analysts and the media will be held today at 10.00 CEST.

Lalique Group returned to profitable growth in the first half of 2021 after experiencing a sharp decline in sales in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Although all segments of the business continued to be impacted by the pandemic in the first half of 2021, sales recovered strongly - especially in the second quarter. The top selling Lalique segment closed the first half of the year 2% above the pre-pandemic level in the first half of 2019, driven in particular by Lalique Parfums. Most of the other perfume brands also achieved a solid performance. This more than offset the decline in the sale of Ultrasun sunscreen products, which reflected the prolonged restrictions on holiday travel. Overall, the Group's operating revenue increased to EUR 64.7 million, up 32% compared to the first half of 2020, including government support payments totalling EUR 1.2 million, compared to EUR 0.6 million in the first half of 2020. Operating revenue in the reporting period thus came close to pre-pandemic levels (H1 2020: EUR 49.1 million; H1 2019: EUR 70.0 million).