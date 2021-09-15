checkAd

DGAP-News Biotest AG: Biotest announces the new Renate & Hans Schleussner Award for scientific research

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.09.2021, 07:00  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Biotest AG: Biotest announces the new Renate & Hans Schleussner Award for scientific research

15.09.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest announces the new Renate & Hans Schleussner Award for scientific research

  • Award's aim is promotion of innovative research in the field of therapies with (hyper-) immunoglobulins
  • In memory of the Schleussner family who founded Biotest, the new research award will be named the Renate & Hans Schleussner Award
  • € 50,000 will be awarded for a preclinical or clinical project


Dreieich, 15 September 2021. Biotest announced today that a new scientific award, the Renate & Hans Schleussner Award, which will be available and open for application from now on. The daughter from Renate & Hans, Cathrin Schleussner was a member of the Supervisory Board of "Biotest AG" since 2001 and held the position of Deputy Chairman from 2004 until the takeover by the Chinese "Creat Group" in 2018.

Immunoglobulins are a major component of the immune system. They are a potent natural tool to counteract viral and bacterial infections.

Scientists or clinicians with innovative ideas relevant to the prevention or treatment of viral infections with (hyper-) immunoglobulins are invited to submit their application. Projects should be related to pathology or management of the disease. Applicants must submit an original research contribution to basic or clinical research. Applications are encouraged from both individuals and teams conducting research at hospitals, universities or independent institutions.
Submissions will be evaluated by Biotest and an independent expert jury consisting of the following members: Prof. Martina Sester (Germany), Prof. Emanuele Cozzi (Italy), Prof. Stephen Jolles (U.K.), Prof. Srini Kaveri (France).

Deadline for the submission of a first project concept is January 31st, 2022. Selected awardees will be invited to prepare a full project proposal. Details on how to apply for the award can be found at:

Seite 1 von 3
Biotest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Biotest .... Turnaround des Jahres 2004
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Biotest AG: Biotest announces the new Renate & Hans Schleussner Award for scientific research DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Biotest AG: Biotest announces the new Renate & Hans Schleussner Award for scientific research 15.09.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: Temedica entwickelt in Kooperation mit Roche neuen digitalen Begleiter 'Brisa' für Menschen mit ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q2 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: NORMA Group SE passt Prognose für bereinigte EBIT-Marge und bereinigte EBITA-Marge ...
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Die am schnellsten wachsende digitale Modeplattform Europas setzt seine ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: CureVac Streamlines European Network for mRNA Product Manufacturing
DGAP-News: mainvestor GmbH / Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Für Anleger bietet ein Eyemaxx-Investment ...
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SUCCESS IN TESTING IT'S COVID-19 ACCUVAC-PT001 VACCINE IN A NON-RODENT MODEL
DGAP-News: CureVac verschlankt europäisches Netzwerk zur mRNA-Produktherstellung
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt: In die Falle getappt...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest schreibt den neuen Renate & Hans Schleussner Preis für wissenschaftliche Forschung aus
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest receives approval for phase III clinical trial in pregnant women for prevention of CMV infection of the unborn baby
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest erhält Genehmigung für klinische Phase III-Studie bei Schwangeren zur Prävention von CMV-Infektionen des ungeborenen Kindes
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Biotest: Neues Plasma-Sammelzentrum in Tschechien
4investors | Kommentare
23.08.21DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG eröffnet 6. Plasmasammelzentrum in Tschechien
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens sixth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten