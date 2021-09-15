DGAP-News Biotest AG: Biotest announces the new Renate & Hans Schleussner Award for scientific research
Biotest announces the new Renate & Hans Schleussner Award for scientific research
- Award's aim is promotion of innovative research in the field of therapies with (hyper-) immunoglobulins
- In memory of the Schleussner family who founded Biotest, the new research award will be named the Renate & Hans Schleussner Award
- € 50,000 will be awarded for a preclinical or clinical project
Dreieich, 15 September 2021. Biotest announced today that a new scientific award, the Renate & Hans Schleussner Award, which will be available and open for application from now on. The daughter from Renate & Hans, Cathrin Schleussner was a member of the Supervisory Board of "Biotest AG" since 2001 and held the position of Deputy Chairman from 2004 until the takeover by the Chinese "Creat Group" in 2018.
Immunoglobulins are a major component of the immune system. They are a potent natural tool to counteract viral and bacterial infections.
Scientists or clinicians with innovative ideas relevant to the prevention or treatment of viral infections with (hyper-) immunoglobulins are invited to submit their application. Projects should be
related to pathology or management of the disease. Applicants must submit an original research contribution to basic or clinical research. Applications are encouraged from both individuals and
teams conducting research at hospitals, universities or independent institutions.
Submissions will be evaluated by Biotest and an independent expert jury consisting of the following members: Prof. Martina Sester (Germany), Prof. Emanuele Cozzi (Italy), Prof. Stephen Jolles (U.K.), Prof. Srini Kaveri (France).
Deadline for the submission of a first project concept is January 31st, 2022. Selected awardees will be invited to prepare a full project proposal. Details on how to apply for the award can be found at:
