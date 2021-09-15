DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG / Key word(s): IPO Babbel Group AG sets price range for its planned IPO at EUR 24 to 28 15.09.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

Babbel Group AG sets price range for its planned IPO at EUR 24 to 28

- The offering prospectus has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and published by the Company

- The Prospectus can be found under https://ir.babbel.com

- Price range implies a market capitalization of EUR 1,084 million to 1,265 million

- The offering consists of 7.3 million newly issued shares, 4.0 million existing shares from the holdings of existing shareholders and up to 1.7 million existing shares from the holdings of certain existing shareholders in connection with a possible over-allotment

- At the mid-point of the price range, the Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately €190 million

- Free float is expected to amount to up to 29%, assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe Option

- Offer period will commence on September 15, 2021, and is expected to end on September 22, 2021, with the first day of trading planned for September 24, 2021

- Co-founder Markus Witte was appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board (SVB) of Babbel, which has a 50/50 gender balance and a majority of independent board members

- Babbel's success is based on Babbel's mission: to create mutual understanding through languages. This is why Babbel, together with our current shareholders, has decided to pledge around 1% of the pre-IPO share capital to support language-oriented social projects

Berlin, September 15, 2021 - Babbel Group AG ("Babbel"), the European champion, quality leader and provider of an ecosystem of online language learning experiences, has today published the prospectus defining the terms and conditions for the planned initial public offering ("IPO") and planned listing of its shares on the regulated market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).