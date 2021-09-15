ObsEva Announces Submission of New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Linzagolix for the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids

-If approved, linzagolix will be the only GnRH antagonist with flexible dose regimen options to address the clinical needs of more women with uterine fibroids-

GENEVA, Switzerland– September 15, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids. Linzagolix is an oral GnRH receptor antagonist with potential best-in-class efficacy, favorable tolerability profile, and unique and flexible dosing options. Further, if approved, linzagolix will be the only GnRH antagonist in uterine fibroids with a low dose non-add-back therapy (ABT) option.

The NDA submission includes the positive 52-week on treatment results from the Phase 3 PRIMROSE 1 (US only; n=574) and PRIMROSE 2 (Europe and US; n=535) clinical studies as well as supportive results from the 76-week post-treatment follow-up study. In both studies, patients with heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) associated with uterine fibroids were administered linzagolix doses of 100 mg or 200 mg, with and without hormonal add-back-therapy (ABT; 1 mg estradiol/0.5 mg norethindrone acetate), or placebo. PRIMROSE 1 and 2 successfully met their primary endpoints, with all doses showing statistically significant and clinically relevant reductions in HMB compared to placebo.

“The NDA submission is a major milestone in making linzagolix available in the U.S., and an important step toward addressing the diverse medical needs that exist for women with uterine fibroids,” said Brian O’Callaghan, CEO of ObsEva. “Our positive Phase 3 PRIMROSE results underscore linzagolix’s clinical utility and well-known differentiated profile. If approved, linzagolix will be the first oral GnRH antagonist to offer treatment options for women who cannot or do not want to take hormones, as well as for women who are able to take additional hormone therapy. We look forward to overcoming existing challenges in the treatment of uterine fibroids -- with linzagolix’s unique low-dose option (100 mg without ABT) and high dose option (200 mg with ABT) -- and will work with the FDA through the regulatory process as we prepare for commercialization.”