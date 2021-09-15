Roche opens access to pathology imaging tools to improve patient care

Roche launches the Digital Pathology Open Environment, encouraging collaboration among software developers to improve patient outcomes and expand personalised healthcare through innovative image analysis tools

Artificial intelligence technology shows promise in advancing pathology imaging, which can benefit cancer patients through more precise diagnosis leading to targeted treatment

Open digital pathology environments can break down barriers to allow for rapid technology advances across industry and research partners, which is critical in developing next-generation diagnostic tests



Basel, 15 September 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the introduction of the Roche Digital Pathology Open Environment that allows software developers to easily integrate their image analysis tools for tumour tissue with Roche’s uPath enterprise software, an application for pathologist workflow. This open environment allows for the secure exchange and flow of data so that pathologists can access advanced algorithms from third parties alongside Roche’s menu of artificial intelligence-based image analysis tools. This enables software developers globally to distribute their digital products through Roche’s uPath software, offering a broader set of diagnostic tools for pathologists and ultimately the potential for better and faster answers for patients.

As artificial intelligence tools proposed for clinical use continue to develop, industry and research partners may leverage Roche’s Open Environment. This access expands the ability for pathologists to more easily read images generated from the VENTANA DP 200 slide scanner, which is needed for image analysis algorithm development. This also allows for partnerships between researchers and developers, which can result in greater access to innovative imaging tools for laboratories and healthcare providers for both research and clinical use.

“Roche is at the center of digital transformation for pathology, and is investing heavily in this innovation to improve patient outcomes,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “Providing pathologists with access to innovative digital tools from Roche and our collaborators through an open environment is critical for laboratory customers and the patients they serve.”

About Roche Digital Pathology

As the leading provider of pathology lab solutions, Roche is delivering the end-to-end digital pathology solution from tissue staining to producing high-quality digital images that can be reliably assessed using automated clinical image analysis algorithms. We minimise variables that can impact analysis, and it is this end-to-end development that produces the quality results healthcare providers and researchers can depend on. With the acceleration of immunotherapy and the development of more complex assays, Roche is moving these traditionally research-oriented tools into routine clinical practice and is committed to investing in and shaping the future of pathology. Find more information.