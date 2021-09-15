TGS Sees Promising Potential for Next Year; Q3 Better Than Q2 Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 07:03 | 24 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 07:03 | (PLX AI) – TGS says 2022 has promising potential in presentation at Pareto energy conference.TGS says potential driven by high oil price, lower share of legacy commitments in E&P spending and historical low supply of new multi-client data due to low … (PLX AI) – TGS says 2022 has promising potential in presentation at Pareto energy conference.TGS says potential driven by high oil price, lower share of legacy commitments in E&P spending and historical low supply of new multi-client data due to low … (PLX AI) – TGS says 2022 has promising potential in presentation at Pareto energy conference.

TGS says potential driven by high oil price, lower share of legacy commitments in E&P spending and historical low supply of new multi-client data due to low investments

Sees ontinued challenging market conditions in the near-term, but signs of through being reached

