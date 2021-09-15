Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (the “Company” or “Leslie’s”) (Nasdaq: LESL) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of the Company’s stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) of 15,820,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a price of $22.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions) (the “Offering”). The Offering was upsized from the previously announced 13,000,000 shares. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,373,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. Leslie’s is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the Offering. Jefferies and Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance are also serving as bookrunners for the Offering with Baird, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, Stifel, William Blair, Telsey Advisory Group, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and AmeriVet Securities serving as co-managers.

The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering can be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.