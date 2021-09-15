checkAd

Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 07:12  |  31   |   |   

PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (the “Company” or “Leslie’s”) (Nasdaq: LESL) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of the Company’s stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) of 15,820,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a price of $22.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions) (the “Offering”). The Offering was upsized from the previously announced 13,000,000 shares. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,373,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. Leslie’s is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the Offering. Jefferies and Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance are also serving as bookrunners for the Offering with Baird, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, Stifel, William Blair, Telsey Advisory Group, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and AmeriVet Securities serving as co-managers.

The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering can be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Leslie’s, Inc. (the “Company” or “Leslie’s”) (Nasdaq: LESL) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of the Company’s stockholders (the “Selling …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
Workday and Deloitte Global CIO Survey: CIO-CFO Collaboration Fuels Business Transformation
Sovos Brands, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
Appointment of Lorenzo Larini as Chief Executive Officer, Ipsos in North America
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), to Present at the Emerging Growth ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...