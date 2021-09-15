DGAP-News Compleo continues to expand its market position in H1 2021
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Compleo continues to expand its market position in H1 2021
Revenues in first half of 2021 up +49.9 % on previous year | Integration of Compleo Connect (former wallbe) on schedule following successful closing of the transaction in Q2 | New generation of the smart wallbox "Compleo Solo" in series production | Exclusive negotiations with E.ON on the purchase of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH
Dortmund, September 15, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo"), a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, continued on its growth path in the first half of 2021. At the same time, the company achieved key strategic milestones in the areas of internationalization, product development and inorganic expansion on its way to becoming the e-mobility champion in Europe. In the first six months of fiscal year 2021, Compleo increased its revenues by EUR 7.1 million from EUR 14.3 million to a total of EUR 21.4 million (+49.9%).
AC charging stations were the main driver of revenue growth through June, with revenues in the first two quarters of 2021 rising from EUR 5.5 million (H1 2020) to EUR 9.1 million, contributing 42.7% to total revenues (H1 2020: 38.3%). Revenues from the DC charging station segment increased by 16.3% to EUR 5.9 million (H1 2020: EUR 5.1 million).
Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR -4.0 million in the first half of 2021, EUR 3.6 million below the comparative figure (H1 2020: EUR -0.4 million). The reason for this development is on the one hand further investments in the structural development of the growth platform and the management team as well as increased expenses for the requirements of a listed company compared to the previous year. Further, the consistent expansion of capacities is temporarily burdening the cost structure across all functional areas. Furthermore, there was a need for adjustment due to cost overruns in project planning and installation orders, for which negotiations on supplements are already being held with customers. "The current investments are also having an impact on earnings. However, as sales continue to grow, the margin here will recover," explained Peter Gabriel, CFO of Compleo.
In line with its growth strategy, Compleo further intensified its activities in other European countries. In Switzerland, for example, through an exclusive partnership with Swiss Automotive AG, and on the Austrian market through a cooperation with KSW Elektro- und Industrieanlagenbau, one of the leading suppliers of service station and industrial plant engineering in Central Europe. In addition, Compleo established its own sales company in Vienna in the second quarter of 2021. Compleo has been active in Poland since the beginning of the year through a sales cooperation with City Systems, a provider of parking systems and charging solutions for e-cars. Further, Compleo is now present with a sales company in Sweden as a result of the acquisition of Compleo Connect (wallbe). Compleo is thus increasingly expanding its market position in order to make optimal use of the enormous potential for charging solutions in Europe.
At the same time, Compleo is steadily strengthening its technological leadership position, both through investments in the expansion of its product portfolio and development teams totaling EUR 2.6 million in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 1.3 million), and through the acquisition of wallbe GmbH (Compleo Connect GmbH since September 13), which has been consolidated and managed as a subsidiary since May 1, 2021. Compleo Connect complements Compleo's know-how, in addition to deep expertise in AC charging solutions, especially in the areas of backend and payment. Compleo thus offers not only leading hardware but also the complete software portfolio for charging station operators.
"Teaming up with Compleo Connect represents an important step for us to rapidly expand our market position and quickly extend our expertise both in the area of AC wallboxes and in software for
backend and payment applications. We are currently experiencing very strong momentum in the market for charging solutions for electromobility, which we of course want to make the best possible use
of. To this end, we want to continue to invest intensively in organic and inorganic growth, as we did in the past half year - for example, we are currently evaluating a possible acquisition of the
European e-mobility business of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH. We see great potential here to become a leading player in Europe together and intend to complete the transaction this year assuming
the successful completion of the current purchase audit," commented Georg Griesemann, Co-CEO of Compleo.
The technology provider innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH develops and manufactures its own hardware and software for charging electric vehicles and generated around EUR 20 million in revenues in the first half of 2021. Innogy's customers include E.ON, Daimler, DHL, Aldi Süd, Move and Suncor Energy and the company also has proven expertise in the area of hardware and, in particular, software for charging infrastructure. innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH also has a subsidiary in the UK.
Compleo also made progress with the further development of its product portfolio. The new generation of the intelligent wallbox "Compleo Solo" was introduced to the market as a serial product in the second quarter of 2021. Even before the official market launch, Compleo gained a major order in the mid to upper four-digit range from a large German energy supplier to supply the Compleo Solo. Compleo also received approval in June 2021 for the sale of its AC and DC charging stations that comply with calibration regulations in Austria. Compleo thus meets the current market requirements of the measurement and calibration law in Austria and sets an example throughout Europe thanks to its innovative storage and display module (SAM(R)).
"Up to 3 million public charging points will be needed across the EU by 2030. There were only 175,000 in 2020. In order to be able to meet the expected high demand, we moved into a second location
in the spring, significantly expanding our production capacities. We have also expanded our European footprint, continued to develop innovative new products, and further strengthened ourselves
through the acquisition of Compleo Connect. We thus consistently continued to implement our growth strategy in the first half of 2021 and have put ourselves in an excellent position to exploit the
enormous market potential in Europe for us," Griesemann added.
The Management Board continues to expect Group revenues of EUR 68 million to EUR 78 million for the Compleo Group including Compleo Connect, which was fully consolidated as of May 1. In addition, break-even for adjusted Group EBITDA is expected for fiscal year 2021.
The full announcement is available on the company's website https://ir.compleo-cs.com/ in the "Publications" section.
Appendix:
Statement of comprehensive income for the six months ended June 2021 and June 2020
|in kEUR
|H1 2021
|H1 2020
|Revenues
|21,419
|14,290
|Cost of sales
|(17,199)
|(10,463)
|Gross profit
|4,220
|3,827
|Other income
|259
|117
|Selling expense
|(3,113)
|(1,454)
|Research and development expense
|(2,547)
|(1,279)
|General and administrative expense
|(5,128)
|(2,263)
|Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
|(6,309)
|(1,052)
|Financial income
|19
|2
|Financial expense
|(144)
|(85)
|Earnings before tax (EBT)
|(6,434)
|(1,135)
|Income tax
|1,903
|276
|Result of the period
|(4,531)
|(859)
|Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|(1)
|-
|Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|(1)
|-
|Total comprehensive income of the period
|(4,532)
|(859)
|Earnings per share (in EUR)
|Basic
|-1.25
|-0.34
|Diluted
|-1.25
|-0.34
Calculation adjusted EBITDA
|In kEUR
|H1 2021
|H1 2020
|Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
|(6,309)
|(1,052)
|D&A
|(1.190)
|(347)
|EBITDA
|(5.119)
|(705)
|EBITDA margin
|(23.9 %)
|(4.9 %)
|One-off effects
|(1,122)
|(292)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(3,997)
|(413)
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|(18.7 %)
|(2.9 %)
Statement of financial position at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
|Assets
|in kEUR
|June 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Intangible assets
|14,859
|255
|Goodwill
|29,816
|-
|Property, plant and equipment
|2,847
|1,415
|Right-of-use assets
|3,321
|1,458
|Other non-current financial assets
|24
|23
|Other non-current assets
|251
|264
|Deferred tax assets
|6,090
|3,882
|Total non-current assets
|57,208
|7,297
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Inventories
|14,067
|4,593
|Trade accounts receivable
|10,498
|2,822
|Contract assets
|2,277
|1,884
|Other current financial assets
|1,547
|1,285
|Other current assets
|4,781
|494
|Cash and cash equivalents
|17,401
|35,736
|Total current assets
|50,571
|46,814
|TOTAL ASSETS
|107,779
|54,111
|Equity and liabilities
|in kEUR
|June 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|EQUITY
|Subscribed capital
|3,896
|3,423
|Capital reserves
|85,179
|46,121
|Other comprehensive income
|(1)
|-
|Retained earnings
|(10,893)
|(6,361)
|Non-controlling interest
|(5)
|-
|Total equity
|78,176
|43,183
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Other provisions
|1,523
|-
|Financial liabilities - non-current
|3,250
|3,790
|Lease liabilities - non-current
|2,195
|1,045
|Other non-current financial liabilities
|12
|18
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,343
|-
|Total non-current liabilities
|8,323
|4,853
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Other provisions
|1,457
|231
|Financial liabilities - current
|827
|259
|Lease liabilities - current
|1,275
|447
|Trade accounts payable
|11,419
|3,277
|Contract liabilities
|189
|171
|Other current financial liabilities
|385
|255
|Other current liabilities
|5,728
|1,435
|Total current liabilities
|21,280
|6,075
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|107,779
|54,111
Statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 2021 and June 2020
|In kEUR
|H1 2021
|H1 2020
|Result of the period
|(4,531)
|(859)
|Amortisation of intangible assets
|471
|23
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets
|719
|324
|Increase /(decrease) in other non-current provisions
|(138)
|-
|Increase /(decrease) in other current provisions
|(23)
|(47)
|Other non-cash expenses /(income) items
|(727)
|-
|(Increase) /decrease in inventories
|(4,380)
|(2,159)
|(Increase) /decrease in trade receivables
|(3,996)
|(1,378)
|(Increase) /decrease in other assets
|(2,334)
|17
|Increase /(decrease) in trade payables
|3,329
|1,408
|Increase /(decrease) in other liabilities
|2,080
|607
|Interest expenses /(income)
|125
|83
|Increase /(decrease) in income tax payables and deferred tax liabilities
|(2,207)
|(361)
|Income tax (paid) /received
|-
|-
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|(11,612)
|(2,342)
|(Purchase) of intangible assets
|(1,485)
|(44)
|(Purchase) of property, plant and equipment
|(985)
|(307)
|Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
|(22,813)
|-
|Payments for acquisition of shareholder loans
|(8,539)
|-
|Interest received
|19
|2
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|(33,803)
|(349)
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|28,296
|-
|Transaction cost for the issue of shares
|(622)
|(174)
|Repayment of financial liabilities
|(58)
|(173)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(392)
|(181)
|Interest (paid)
|(144)
|(85)
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|27,080
|(613)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(18,335)
|(3,304)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|35,736
|3,509
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|17,401
|205
About Compleo
Compleo Charging Solutions AG, together with its subsidiary Compleo Connect, is a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company is a complete solution provider with its charging stations and also offers services around the planning, installation, maintenance, service or backend of the charging infrastructure. Compleo's range includes both AC and DC charging stations. The company develops and manufactures all products at its headquarters in Dortmund. In doing so, the manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and cost-effectiveness. Its customers include Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and over 150 municipal utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of the first charging stations in 2009. To date, the company has delivered over 50,000 charging points, contributing to the development of the charging infrastructure. Compleo is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2020 (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). More information is available at: compleo-cs.de
1233407 15.09.2021Compleo Charging Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier
