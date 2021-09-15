GenSight Biologics Announces Positive Data Safety Monitoring Board Review of PIONEER Phase I/II Clinical Trial of GS030 as Optogenetic Treatment for Retinitis Pigmentosa

The DSMB found no safety issue in the third cohort of patients, who received an intravitreal injection with the highest dose (5e11 vg) among the three cohorts studied to date, followed by the use of a wearable optronic visual stimulation device. Based on GS030’s safety profile, the DSMB recommended selecting this dose for the extension cohort and using the protocol without any modification. Recruitment of this cohort has begun.

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) completed its third safety review of the ongoing PIONEER Phase I/II clinical trial of GS030 combining AAV2-based gene therapy with optogenetics for the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).

“The DSMB’s confirmation of GS030’s safety and tolerability gives us added confidence to use the highest dose in our upcoming investigations of GS030’s efficacy,” commented Bernard Gilly, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GenSight. “This adds momentum to our pursuit of a treatment for retinitis pigmentosa patients.”

PIONEER is the Phase I/II first-in-human, multi-center, open-label dose-escalation clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of GS030 in subjects with late-stage RP. A total of 12 to 18 subjects are planned to be enrolled. Three cohorts with three subjects each were administered an increasing dose of GS030-DP (5e10 vg; 1.5e11 vg; 5e11 vg) via a single intravitreal injection in their worse-seeing eye. An extension cohort would then receive the highest tolerated dose. A Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) reviewed the safety data of all treated subjects in each cohort and made recommendations before the next cohort was enrolled. The primary outcome analysis will be the safety and tolerability at one year post-injection.

Eligible patients in the first three cohorts were those affected by end-stage non-syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa with no light perception (NLP) or light perception (LP) levels of visual acuity. The extension cohort will expand the inclusion criteria by recruiting patients with hand motion (HM) and counting fingers (CF) levels of visual acuity.

GS030 was granted Orphan Drug Designation in the United States and Europe. PIONEER is being conducted in three centers across the United Kingdom, France, and the United States.

A case report of a patient, who was treated with a low dose (5e10 vg) of the gene therapy and subsequently experienced visual recovery, was published in Nature Medicine in June 2021. Additional interim results may be released in Q4 2021, and results of all treated patients with one year follow-up data are expected in 2023.