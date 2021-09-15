checkAd

Subsea 7 awarded FEED contract in Norway

Luxembourg 15 September 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the award of a contract by Aker BP for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the NOA Fulla development project, offshore Norway. NOA Fulla is located in the southern part of the NOAKA area in the Norwegian North Sea.

The awarded work is required to finalise the technical definition of the proposed development prior to Aker BP and its partners making the final investment decision (FID) late 2022. The FEED study will begin immediately.

Subsea 7 has recognised the FEED award in its order backlog in the third quarter of 2021. The value of a potential subsequent EPCI contract would only be recognised by Subsea 7 in its backlog upon FID, and would represent a substantial1 project award.

Project management and engineering will take place in our office in Stavanger, Norway. Offshore installation activities would be scheduled for 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Monica Bjørkmann, Vice President for Subsea 7 Norway said: “This award continues our long-standing collaboration with Aker BP, through the Aker BP Subsea Alliance2. The partnership enables Subsea 7 to engage early in the field development process, optimising design solutions and contributing to the final investment decision. We are delighted to continue our alliance with Aker BP for the NOA Fulla development, which is of significant importance for all partners in the Subsea Alliance. Subsea 7 looks forward to working closely with Aker BP to successfully deliver our scope with safety and quality at the forefront throughout.”

(1)   Subsea 7 defines a substantial contract as being between USD 150 million and USD 300 million.
(2)   The Aker BP Subsea Alliance is a partnership between Aker BP, Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investor enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

