Inditex 1H Sales Grow 53% in Constant Currencies; 99% of Stores Open
(PLX AI) – Inditex 1H sales EUR 11.9 billion, up 53% in constant FX.Inditex 1H 2021 EBITDA increased 109% to EUR 3.1 billionInditex Net income in 1H 2021 came to EUR 1.3 billionInditex Store and online sales in constant currency between 1 August and …
- (PLX AI) – Inditex 1H sales EUR 11.9 billion, up 53% in constant FX.
- Inditex 1H 2021 EBITDA increased 109% to EUR 3.1 billion
- Inditex Net income in 1H 2021 came to EUR 1.3 billion
- Inditex Store and online sales in constant currency between 1 August and 9 September 2021 increased 22%
- Currently 99% of stores are open
- Inditex says investments in the period 2020-2022 will be around EUR 900 million per year
- The investment plan includes a digital investment of EUR 1 billion over the 3 years
