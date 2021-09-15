Inditex 1H Sales Grow 53% in Constant Currencies; 99% of Stores Open Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 07:35 | 27 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 07:35 | (PLX AI) – Inditex 1H sales EUR 11.9 billion, up 53% in constant FX.Inditex 1H 2021 EBITDA increased 109% to EUR 3.1 billionInditex Net income in 1H 2021 came to EUR 1.3 billionInditex Store and online sales in constant currency between 1 August and … (PLX AI) – Inditex 1H sales EUR 11.9 billion, up 53% in constant FX.Inditex 1H 2021 EBITDA increased 109% to EUR 3.1 billionInditex Net income in 1H 2021 came to EUR 1.3 billionInditex Store and online sales in constant currency between 1 August and … (PLX AI) – Inditex 1H sales EUR 11.9 billion, up 53% in constant FX.

Inditex 1H 2021 EBITDA increased 109% to EUR 3.1 billion

Inditex Net income in 1H 2021 came to EUR 1.3 billion

Inditex Store and online sales in constant currency between 1 August and 9 September 2021 increased 22%

Currently 99% of stores are open

Inditex says investments in the period 2020-2022 will be around EUR 900 million per year

The investment plan includes a digital investment of EUR 1 billion over the 3 years Inditex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Inditex Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer