checkAd

Carbon neutrality accelerated to 2023 and absolute emissions reduced by over 50 percent

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 08:00  |  37   |   |   

Highlights

  • Carbon neutral across operations by 2023 - Scope 1, 2 and Scope 3 supply chain emissions1
  • Absolute operational emissions reduced by over 50 percent by 2023, significantly faster than required by the Paris Agreement and in line with a 1.5°C maximum temperature increase
  • Company emissions intensity will be approximately 1 kg CO2 per boe2 by 2023, one of the lowest in the world
  • Residual emissions neutralised using high quality, certified natural carbon capture projects, secured at competitive pricing
  • Further actions planned to continue reducing residual operational and supply chain emissions

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy or the Company) has committed MUSD 800 to reach carbon neutrality, 70 percent of which has already been spent on electrification of the Johan Sverdrup and Edvard Grieg platforms and three renewable energy projects. As a result of the electrification of our main producing assets by the end of 2022, the Company’s carbon intensity will be at an industry leading low level of approximately 1 kg CO2 per boe, over 15 times better than the industry average.

Through the sourcing of high quality, proprietary natural carbon capture projects and carbon credit offtake agreements all future residual emissions will be neutralised. Independent third party due diligence and certification on all of these projects has been obtained, to ensure quality and credibility. Alongside significant reductions in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, the Company has also taken further steps to actively reduce the Scope 3 emissions for which it has influence or control over, such as through a hybrid support vessel fleet and the sourcing of carbon neutral materials.

Nick Walker, President and CEO of Lundin Energy, commented:
“Acceleration of carbon neutrality by two years to 2023 is a key differentiator for our business and one which is based on an absolute operational emissions drop of over 50 percent compared to 2020 levels, in a time when our production is projected to have grown by 40 percent. The defining factor has been the full electrification of our main producing assets by the end of 2022, which when coupled with our focus on reducing operational emissions across other areas of the business, has created a unique position from which I believe significant value will be created. It will further distinguish Lundin Energy as an industry leader and provide tangible examples of how oil and gas production can meet the needs of the energy transition, whilst also decarbonising more rapidly than the Paris agreement requires.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carbon neutrality accelerated to 2023 and absolute emissions reduced by over 50 percent Highlights Carbon neutral across operations by 2023 - Scope 1, 2 and Scope 3 supply chain emissions1Absolute operational emissions reduced by over 50 percent by 2023, significantly faster than required by the Paris Agreement and in line with a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Workday and Deloitte Global CIO Survey: CIO-CFO Collaboration Fuels Business Transformation
Sovos Brands, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
Appointment of Lorenzo Larini as Chief Executive Officer, Ipsos in North America
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), to Present at the Emerging Growth ...
Successful Trenching Programme in the Kobada Est Target Confirms Similar Structural Mineralization ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...