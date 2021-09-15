checkAd

Danone successfully completes its €500 million hybrid bonds refinancing

Press release – Paris, 15 September 2021

Danone successfully completes its 500 million hybrid bonds refinancing

Danone announces the success of the tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) on part of its €1.25 billion undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes, issued on 30 October 2017, bearing a 1.750% p.a. coupon and with a first call date on 23 March 2023 (ISIN: FR0013292828) (the “Existing Notes”).

Danone accepted the tender of Existing Notes for a total amount of €500 million at a 103,118% tender price. Consequently, after this transaction the remaining outstanding principal amount of the Existing Notes will be €750 million.

This transaction complements Danone’s issuance of €500 million undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes bearing an annual coupon of 1% and with a first call on 16 December 2026 (the “New Notes”).

The New Notes are expected to be issued and the Tender Offer settled on 16 September 2021.

Through the combination of these operations, Danone is able to take advantage from favorable market conditions and actively manage its hybrid debt portfolio, while keeping the total amount of hybrid debt unchanged.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Danone. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as “estimate”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “forecast”, “foresee", “likely”, “may”, “should”, “goal”, “target”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “predict”, “continue”, “convinced” and “confident”, the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Danone’s operation of its business and the future operation, direction and success of Danone’s business.

Although Danone believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Danone’s Universal Registration Document (the current version of which is available on www.danone.com).

