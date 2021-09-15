Danone successfully completes its €500 million hybrid bonds refinancing

Danone announces the success of the tender offer (the “ Tender Offer ”) on part of its €1.25 billion undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes, issued on 30 October 2017, bearing a 1.750% p.a. coupon and with a first call date on 23 March 2023 (ISIN: FR0013292828) (the “ Existing Notes ”).

Danone accepted the tender of Existing Notes for a total amount of €500 million at a 103,118% tender price. Consequently, after this transaction the remaining outstanding principal amount of the Existing Notes will be €750 million.

This transaction complements Danone’s issuance of €500 million undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes bearing an annual coupon of 1% and with a first call on 16 December 2026 (the “New Notes”).

The New Notes are expected to be issued and the Tender Offer settled on 16 September 2021.

Through the combination of these operations, Danone is able to take advantage from favorable market conditions and actively manage its hybrid debt portfolio, while keeping the total amount of hybrid debt unchanged.

