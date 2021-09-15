checkAd

Klépierre Welcomes New Retailers Through an Innovative Partnership Model

PRESS RELEASE

KLÉPIERRE WELCOMES NEW RETAILERS THROUGH AN INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIP MODEL

Paris, September 15, 2021

The anti-waste grocery store NOUS anti-gaspi, Lobsta and Von Dutch (Advanced Retail) are just a few of the new partners opening their first stores and restaurants in Klépierre’s shopping centers thanks to an innovative approach. These first-time in malls retailers will be hosted as part of a news partnership-based contractual model that the European leader in shopping malls is putting to the test.

AN INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIP-BASED MODEL
Klépierre has developed a new contractual model built around partnerships to provide its customers with an enhanced, local and sustainable retail offering, while giving new players access to its shopping centers and all their appealing advantages.
"It's a very simple idea: we will enter into tailor-made agreements with these retailers to share investments in a legal framework," explained Pierre-Etienne Alline, Group Head of Shopping Center Management at Klépierre. “This is a chance for brands that were not present in shopping centers, or for new concepts from brands that have been around for a long time, to open a store there. It’s a unique opportunity for them to capitalize on our shopping mall footfall and infrastructure and gain an unprecedented level of visibility that they might previously have thought was out of their reach."

AN EXCEPTIONAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR PARTNER BRANDS

  • LOBSTA, the lobster-based street-food concept, is currently testing three different formats with Klépierre: a “revisited” sea container placed in Odysseum (Montpellier), a kiosk in the heart of the Val d’Europe (Paris region) shopping mall extension, and a restaurant at Les Passages (Paris region).
  • The clothing brand Von Dutch, via Advanced Retail partner, has already opened for the first time in shopping center in the heart of Paris in the Saint-Lazare station and in Val d'Europe.
  • Having a spot in shopping centers is a first for NOUS anti-gaspi, a pioneer in sustainable groceries. Soon to come: a store in Boulogne-Billancourt Les Passages.

As well as new clientele and locations to increase their visibility thanks to footfall in shopping centers, the partnership model also represents a wider opportunity for these retailers to develop.
The partnership is a chance for them to test new concepts, adjust their business models and explore markets faster than they would have done on their own.
Taking it a step further, Klépierre’s portfolio also has scope to allow the retailers to develop on a European scale.

