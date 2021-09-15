More guests get Tivoli to raise expectations to the result for 2021

Tivoli has during the summer of 2021, especially in late summer, had more guests than previous years and than previously expected, and guests in the Garden having made greater use of its activities. On this basis Tivoli raises expectations for the result for 2021.

Tivoli’s previously announced expectations for 2021 had a revenue on approximately DKK 600 million and a loss before tax in the range of DKK 75-100 million. Tivoli now expects revenue in the range of DKK 650-700 million and a loss before tax in the range of DKK 65 million.