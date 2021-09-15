Subsea 7 Gets Norway Contract Worth USD 150-300 Million Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 07:57 | 29 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 07:57 | (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 announced the award of a contract by Aker BP for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the NOA Fulla development project, offshore Norway. NOA Fulla is located in the southern part of the NOAKA area in the … (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 announced the award of a contract by Aker BP for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the NOA Fulla development project, offshore Norway. NOA Fulla is located in the southern part of the NOAKA area in the … (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 announced the award of a contract by Aker BP for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the NOA Fulla development project, offshore Norway.

NOA Fulla is located in the southern part of the NOAKA area in the Norwegian North Sea

Subsea 7 has recognised the FEED award in its order backlog in the third quarter of 2021

The value of a potential subsequent EPCI contract would only be recognised by Subsea 7 in its backlog upon FID, and would represent a USD 150-300 million project award. Subsea 7 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Subsea 7 Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer