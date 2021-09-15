Subsea 7 Gets Norway Contract Worth USD 150-300 Million
(PLX AI) – Subsea 7 announced the award of a contract by Aker BP for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the NOA Fulla development project, offshore Norway. NOA Fulla is located in the southern part of the NOAKA area in the …
- (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 announced the award of a contract by Aker BP for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the NOA Fulla development project, offshore Norway.
- NOA Fulla is located in the southern part of the NOAKA area in the Norwegian North Sea
- Subsea 7 has recognised the FEED award in its order backlog in the third quarter of 2021
- The value of a potential subsequent EPCI contract would only be recognised by Subsea 7 in its backlog upon FID, and would represent a USD 150-300 million project award.
