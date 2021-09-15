checkAd

Scandic Says Occupancy Stayed Above 50% in September

Autor: PLX AI
15.09.2021   

  • (PLX AI) – Scandic comments on current market situation - positive development during summer & promising start to the autumn.
  • Scandic September occupancy has remained above 50 percent after approximately 58.5 percent in July and about 53.5 percent in August
  • Denmark and Norway are the Nordic markets with the highest occupancy rates while activity levels in Finland are at a considerably lower level
  • Scandic continues to estimate that an occupancy rate of around 40 percent is needed to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA and about 50 percent for positive cash flow
  • Additionally, during the third quarter, Scandic expects to receive direct state aid of approximately 80 MSEK, mainly attributable to the company’s operations in Germany


