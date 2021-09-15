Scandic Says Occupancy Stayed Above 50% in September Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 08:06 | 26 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 08:06 | (PLX AI) – Scandic comments on current market situation - positive development during summer & promising start to the autumn.Scandic September occupancy has remained above 50 percent after approximately 58.5 percent in July and about 53.5 percent in … (PLX AI) – Scandic comments on current market situation - positive development during summer & promising start to the autumn.Scandic September occupancy has remained above 50 percent after approximately 58.5 percent in July and about 53.5 percent in … (PLX AI) – Scandic comments on current market situation - positive development during summer & promising start to the autumn.

Scandic September occupancy has remained above 50 percent after approximately 58.5 percent in July and about 53.5 percent in August

Denmark and Norway are the Nordic markets with the highest occupancy rates while activity levels in Finland are at a considerably lower level

Scandic continues to estimate that an occupancy rate of around 40 percent is needed to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA and about 50 percent for positive cash flow

Additionally, during the third quarter, Scandic expects to receive direct state aid of approximately 80 MSEK, mainly attributable to the company’s operations in Germany



