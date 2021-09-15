H&M Q3 Sales Lower Than Expected as Asia Lockdowns Bite
(PLX AI) – H&M Q3 sales SEK 55,585 million vs. estimate SEK 57,880 million.Sales development continued to be affected by the ongoing pandemic, with considerable variation between markets, company saidLockdowns and restrictions have continued to …
- (PLX AI) – H&M Q3 sales SEK 55,585 million vs. estimate SEK 57,880 million.
- Sales development continued to be affected by the ongoing pandemic, with considerable variation between markets, company said
- Lockdowns and restrictions have continued to hamper development, particularly in Asia
- Excluding Asia and Oceania, sales in local currencies were back at the same level as before the pandemic
- At the end of the quarter most of the H&M group’s markets still had restrictions resulting in reduced footfall and around 100 of the stores remained temporarily closed
