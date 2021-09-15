Tivoli Raises FY Revenue Outlook After Receiving More Visitors Than Expected Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 08:04 | 27 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 08:04 | (PLX AI) – Tivoli new outlook FY revenue DKK 650-700 million, up from DKK 600 million previously. Also sees a lower loss before tax, in the range of DKK 65 million vs DKK 75-100 million previouslyTivoli says during the summer of 2021, especially in … (PLX AI) – Tivoli new outlook FY revenue DKK 650-700 million, up from DKK 600 million previously. Also sees a lower loss before tax, in the range of DKK 65 million vs DKK 75-100 million previouslyTivoli says during the summer of 2021, especially in … (PLX AI) – Tivoli new outlook FY revenue DKK 650-700 million, up from DKK 600 million previously.

Also sees a lower loss before tax, in the range of DKK 65 million vs DKK 75-100 million previously

Tivoli says during the summer of 2021, especially in late summer, had more guests than previous years and than previously expected, and guests in the Garden having made greater use of its activities

In the fourth quarter of the year, Tivoli expects an activity level of approximately 75% compared to the historical activity level

There is still great uncertainty about Tivoli’s expectations, in particular in relation to the compensation for fixed costs, Tivoli's activity level and profit



