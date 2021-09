Lundin Energy Says Commits USD 800 Million to Reach Carbon Neutrality by 2023 Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 08:09 | 24 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 08:09 | (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy Carbon neutrality accelerated to 2023 and absolute emissions reduced by over 50 percent.Lundin Energy has committed USD 800 million to reach carbon neutrality, 70 percent of which has already been spent on electrification of … (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy Carbon neutrality accelerated to 2023 and absolute emissions reduced by over 50 percent.Lundin Energy has committed USD 800 million to reach carbon neutrality, 70 percent of which has already been spent on electrification of … (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy Carbon neutrality accelerated to 2023 and absolute emissions reduced by over 50 percent.

Lundin Energy has committed USD 800 million to reach carbon neutrality, 70 percent of which has already been spent on electrification of the Johan Sverdrup and Edvard Grieg platforms and three renewable energy projects



