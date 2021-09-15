Kongsberg Auto Gets EUR 20 Million Contract Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 08:07 | 19 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 08:07 | (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive wins contract worth EUR 20 million estimated lifetime revenue.FTS unit has won incremental business and secured an extension contract estimated annualized revenue of EUR 4 million, and estimated lifetime revenue worth … (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive wins contract worth EUR 20 million estimated lifetime revenue.FTS unit has won incremental business and secured an extension contract estimated annualized revenue of EUR 4 million, and estimated lifetime revenue worth … (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive wins contract worth EUR 20 million estimated lifetime revenue.

FTS unit has won incremental business and secured an extension contract estimated annualized revenue of EUR 4 million, and estimated lifetime revenue worth EUR 20 million for the company’s world-leading high-temperature fuel line: Fluoro-comp

The under-hood flexible fuel hose Fluoro-comp will be delivered to various North American SUVs and Passenger Car vehicles from the FTS facility in Grand River, Ohio



Kongsberg Automotive Aktie





