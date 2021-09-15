checkAd

Preliminary financial results for 8 months of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 08:18  |  13   |   |   

In August, “Novaturas” group operated flights from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia to Turkey, Greek islands, Bulgaria, and Montenegro. During August, the company served 26.4 thousand customers. Group revenue in August amounted to EUR 15.3 million.

In total, during January - August, the company served 98.7 thousand customers - 138% more than in the same period last year and 51% less than the corresponding time in 2019. Cumulative January - August turnover reached EUR 59.5 million and was 106% more and 49% lower than the corresponding time last year and in 2019. 

"The results of the first and second months of the third quarter are almost identical. Group-wide, we have served more than 26 thousand travelers and generated more than EUR 15 million revenues each month. While planning this summer season, we have foreseen that the flight program volumes will approach the pre-pandemic times. In July, the number of travelers served differs by only 17% if compared with the same month in 2019 and in August the difference is 18%. Also, it is important to highlight that in 2019 we had wider choice of holiday destinations available. While monitoring sales dynamics, we expect to meet the plans set for the third quarter, i. y. to serve more than 20 thousand travelers’ each month group-wide”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

In August “Novaturas” group has resumed flight programs to skiing resorts in Italy and France. Flights to skiing resorts will be operated once a week from the Baltics starting from December 2022.

In September, the company is expanding the supply of leisure holiday destinations. Flights from the Baltic States are planned to the holiday resorts in Portugal, Italy, and Egypt. Since September, the number of sightseeing trips from Lithuania is also increasing. The company offers sightseeing trips by bus to Croatia, Switzerland and Poland, and sightseeing trips by plane to Georgia, Spain, Portugal, Rome, and Paris.

About “Novaturas” Group

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

Head of Finance 
Giedrius Ribakovas 
giedrius.ribakovas@novaturas.lt,  
+370 616 79601 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Preliminary financial results for 8 months of 2021 In August, “Novaturas” group operated flights from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia to Turkey, Greek islands, Bulgaria, and Montenegro. During August, the company served 26.4 thousand customers. Group revenue in August amounted to EUR 15.3 million. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Workday and Deloitte Global CIO Survey: CIO-CFO Collaboration Fuels Business Transformation
Sovos Brands, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), to Present at the Emerging Growth ...
Successful Trenching Programme in the Kobada Est Target Confirms Similar Structural Mineralization ...
Conduent Analysis: Number of U.S. Recipients of Pandemic Food Aid Remains High as Nation Struggles with COVID-19
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...