checkAd

EQ-Group LLC-DWC Announces Strategic Partnership with Infinios and Equity Participation with nDigital

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 08:33  |  44   |   |   

DUBAI, UAE; MANAMA, Bahrain and GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai based Social Fintech company EQ Group LLC (EQG), the company with the super app ecosystem, flaim, announced a strategic partnership with Bahrain-based fintech Infinios Financial Services B.S.C.(c) (Infinios). Infinios provides digital banking and payment technology solutions that facilitate open integration between financial institutions and the fintech ecosystem and drive financial inclusion through the take-up of innovative digital financial services products.

To strengthen the strategic partnership between the companies, nDigital Ventures (nDigital), an incubator and accelerator to fintech and digital platform businesses, acquired a meaningful equity stake in EQG; both Infinios and nDigital are subsidiaries of nDigital Holdings SPC, a group holding company based in the Cayman Islands. 

EQG, having developed and built the super app ecosystem, flaim, which combines social media, digital and fiat payments, a marketplace, gaming and other complimentary services within a single ecosystem, has partnered with Infinios to use its banking as a service (BaaS) platform to enable flaim users to pool digital and fiat assets and access IBAN accounts, cards, contactless payments, transfers and remittances, and other related ancillary services within numerous jurisdictions.

"The partnership with Infinios allows us to scale our business quickly, while integrating leading edge fintech and digital banking services for our growing community of over half a million flaim users," stated Derek Roga, the CEO of EQ Group. "Furthermore, having a secure and reliable partner whose aggressive growth and continual development of innovative fintech services such as the virtual pooling of digital and fiat assets, truly enables our ecosystem of users by providing access to deeply-embedded state-of-the-art financial services directly within flaim. This new functionality will drive aggressive subscriber growth and enhanced engagement across the EMEA region."

Andrew Sims, CEO, of nDigital and Infinios said, "We are delighted to be welcoming flaim into nDigital's accelerator program and empowering their product offering using the Infinios Infinite Financial Solutions platform. Our belief in their business model and ambitious growth plans, resulted in us taking a meaningful equity position in EQ Group through nDigital and committing Infinios to a long-term enablement partnership that will enhance flaim's overall value proposition. Infinios' digital banking and issuing and acquiring processing technologies, combined with its direct and indirect access to banking and payment services licenses across the EMEA and North American regions, are an excellent complement to flaim's social media distribution channels and digital asset capabilities. The integration and customizations will enable flaim and Infinios to benefit from dynamic market penetration and rapid growth across multiple segments and distribution models."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQ-Group LLC-DWC Announces Strategic Partnership with Infinios and Equity Participation with nDigital DUBAI, UAE; MANAMA, Bahrain and GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Dubai based Social Fintech company EQ Group LLC (EQG), the company with the super app ecosystem, flaim, announced a strategic partnership with Bahrain-based …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Digital Media -- The Next Generation: AI, Social for Video and Content to Web Ad Commerce
10,000 green hydrogen generators per month: groundbreaking for Enapter electrolyser mass production in North Rhine-Westphalia
Building the Trade Workforce of the Future: Stanley Black & Decker Launches 5-Year, $25 Million Commitment to Train More Than 3 Million Skilled ...
SC Johnson Invites Londoners to Walk Beneath the Ocean's Surface in The Blue Paradox - An Immersive ...
Planful Announces Newest Addition to Predict Suite of Native AI/ML Applications, Predict: Projections
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Anycubic Photon Ultra 3D Printer Launches on Kickstarter
Food Logistics Service Provider, Farm Trans, Streamlines and Accelerates European Supply Chain with ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...