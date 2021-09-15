checkAd

Dr. David Berglund and Dr. Stephen Wooding nominated as new board members at XNK Therapeutics

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced that Dr. David Berglund and Dr. Stephen Wooding are proposed to be appointed members of the Board of Directors. The decision will be taken at an extra general meeting on October 4, and a notice will be sent out separately.

"We are incredibly pleased to be able attract such dedicated life science professionals as David and Stephen to the board. They will definitely add valuable knowledge to XNK.", said Lena Degling Wikingsson, Chairman of the Board.

Dr. Berglund, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., is an Associate Professor of Immunology at Uppsala University that has published more than 40 peer-reviewed articles in areas ranging from transplant immunology and oncology to transfusion medicine and biomaterials. David also received clinical training in transplant and reconstructive plastic surgery at Uppsala University Hospital and Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden.

He has worked with drug development for more than ten years focusing on strategic leadership questions of both early- and late-stage pharmaceutical companies. David holds an M.B.A. from NYU Stern School of Business with specializations in Corporate Finance and Leadership & Change Management.

Dr. Wooding, MB;BS, BSc,FFPM, MBA, has made a long career in taking innovative science through the drug development process to benefit patients. He has spent nearly three decades at Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical division Janssen. He started within R&D and finally took up a leadership role at the commercial/R&D interface as a member of Janssen's global senior leadership team.

He qualified in medicine at St Bartholomew's Hospital, London, UK, and after six years in the NHS joined the pharmaceutical industry, initially in R&D, then broadening his experience to take on commercial roles and ultimately help shape a market access function. Dr. Wooding is currently Principal at Edipol Pharmaceutical Consulting Ltd, including supporting two start-ups as Chief Scientific Officer.

"I'm delighted to be nominated to the board of XNK Therapeutics. Built on a foundation of world-leading NK cell research at the Karolinska Institute, the company is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative cell-based therapies to multiple areas of significant unmet need. It is with great excitement that I will join the company at this important stage of development.", said Dr. Berglund.

"It is an honor to be asked to join the board of XNK," said Dr. Wooding. "The company is patient focused and determined to use great science to bring benefit to patients. I look forward to contribute to that mission."

Gunnar Mattsson, who has been a director of XNK since 2012, is proposed to be elected as new chairman of the board at the extra general meeting. The current chairman, Lena Degling Wikingsson, will remain on the board as a member.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics
Tel: +46 706 70 36 75
E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB
XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and leading investigational drug candidate have ideal properties for targeting cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. It is foreseen that the product will bring a critical component to tomorrow's cancer treatment strategies. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

