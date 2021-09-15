checkAd

Adecco Group Completes Financing To Support Acquisition Of AKKA Technologies

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE
UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

AD HOC Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EUR 1 billion senior notes and EUR 500 million inaugural hybrid bond
successfully placed

Adecco Group AG (the "Company" or "Adecco Group") has successfully placed two
tranches each of EUR 500 million fixed rate notes, maturing in 2028 and 2031,
under its EUR 3.5 billion EMTN Programme (the "New Notes"). At the same time it
placed its inaugural subordinated fixed-to-reset rate hybrid bond of EUR 500
million maturing in 2082 (the "Hybrid Bond"). All three issuances are to be
listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Coram Williams, CFO of Adecco Group, said: "Today's placement of senior and
hybrid notes completes the balanced financing package that underpins the Group's
acquisition of AKKA Technologies and ensures we maintain our strong investment
grade capital structure. We are pleased to have secured very favourable
financing conditions for these long-term notes which were more than 4.5 times
oversubscribed. The AKKA Technologies transaction accelerates our strategy and
provides a significant value creation opportunity for investors, being growth,
margin and earnings enhancing in year one. We expect the deal to close in early
2022."

FULL PRESS RELEASE (PDF) (https://www.adecco-jobs.com/-/media/project/adeccogrou
p/pdf-files/2021-sept/adecco-group-bond-issuances-ad-hoc_en.pdf)

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145850/5020325
OTS: The Adecco Group



