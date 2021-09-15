Adecco Group Completes Financing To Support Acquisition Of AKKA Technologies

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE

EUR 1 billion senior notes and EUR 500 million inaugural hybrid bond successfully placed

Adecco Group AG (the "Company" or "Adecco Group") has successfully placed twotranches each of EUR 500 million fixed rate notes, maturing in 2028 and 2031,under its EUR 3.5 billion EMTN Programme (the "New Notes"). At the same time itplaced its inaugural subordinated fixed-to-reset rate hybrid bond of EUR 500million maturing in 2082 (the "Hybrid Bond"). All three issuances are to belisted on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.Coram Williams, CFO of Adecco Group, said: "Today's placement of senior andhybrid notes completes the balanced financing package that underpins the Group'sacquisition of AKKA Technologies and ensures we maintain our strong investmentgrade capital structure. We are pleased to have secured very favourablefinancing conditions for these long-term notes which were more than 4.5 timesoversubscribed. The AKKA Technologies transaction accelerates our strategy andprovides a significant value creation opportunity for investors, being growth,margin and earnings enhancing in year one. We expect the deal to close in early2022."