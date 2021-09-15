Ericsson Set to Keep Gaining Market Share Outside China, Kepler Says, Reiterating Buy Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 08:50 | 44 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 08:50 | (PLX AI) – Ericsson is likely to continue to gain market share outside China, benefitting from a strong 5G product portfolio, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target SEK 130 implies an upside of … (PLX AI) – Ericsson is likely to continue to gain market share outside China, benefitting from a strong 5G product portfolio, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target SEK 130 implies an upside of … (PLX AI) – Ericsson is likely to continue to gain market share outside China, benefitting from a strong 5G product portfolio, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.

Price target SEK 130 implies an upside of almost 30%

Ericsson sales should grow about 5% per year through 2023, with significant margin upside, Kepler said

Ericsson sales should grow about 5% per year through 2023, with significant margin upside, Kepler said

Valuation remains attractive despite the collapse of operations in China, below the multiples at the top of the previous market cycle: Kepler



