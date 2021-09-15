checkAd

New enzyme expands the role of biological ingredients for laundry detergents

Novozymes launches the natural and biodegradable detergent ingredient Pristine to address some of the biggest unsolved consumer challenges within the laundry category. This ground-breaking enzyme tackles malodor and discoloration at the very source, setting a new threshold for detergent performance.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – September 15, 2021 - Every day, people all over the world wash their clothes in an effort to remove odors. In addition to the stains we pick up on our clothes, there is also an invisible mix of residual skin cells, sebum, soils, and sweat (called body grime) that builds in layers on our fabrics causing persistent malodor and discoloration – challenges that today’s traditional detergents have yet to solve.

  • “For years, Novozymes has been at the forefront of exploring laundry benefits beyond stain removal and with the launch of Pristine we take a significant step on delivering those benefits through biological solutions. Pristine redefines what ‘clean’ fundamentally means, elevating consumer expectations by tackling the root cause of malodor and discoloration,” says Executive Vice President for Consumer Biosolutions Anders Lund, Novozymes and continues:

  • “This is the first solution of its kind for the broad market, and we expect that additional launches over the coming years will enable broader penetration into additional segments. With Pristine, we’re reaching a critical milestone towards the ambition of mainstreaming biological detergents by expanding the contribution of enzymes to the detergents of today and tomorrow.”

Novozymes Pristine is a phosphodiesterase enzyme (PDE). It breaks down the invisible layers of body grime and releases dirt and odor that might be trapped - and even prevents it from latching on to fabrics in the first place. That way, clothes get hygienically clean, and are less prone to yellowing, decolorization, and forming that lingering odor. That’s also good news for the planet, since fabrics last longer and thereby won’t be discarded so fast.

Sandra Friis-Jensen, Global Marketing Director for Household Care, adds that:

  • “Pristine addresses unmet, yet very distinct needs in the marketplace, tackling the root cause of consumer challenges with hygiene, malodors, and color dullness in textiles. The need for hygienic cleaning is only further emphasized by the COVID-19 pandemic, which translates into significant consumer interest for solutions that can truly clean deep.”

Get additional information about Pristine right here.


About Novozymes
 Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners and the global community, we improve industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel, and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow. www.novozymes.com

NASDAQ OMX: NZYM-B • 6,500 employees • DKK 14,5 billion turnover • 30+ industries • 700+ products

Media Relations    
Lina Danstrup
Global Head of Media Relations
Mobile +45 3077 0552
lind@novozymes.com 		   
     

