New enzyme expands the role of biological ingredients for laundry detergents

Novozymes launches the natural and biodegradable detergent ingredient Pristine to address some of the biggest unsolved consumer challenges within the laundry category. This ground-breaking enzyme tackles malodor and discoloration at the very source, setting a new threshold for detergent performance.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – September 15, 2021 - Every day, people all over the world wash their clothes in an effort to remove odors. In addition to the stains we pick up on our clothes, there is also an invisible mix of residual skin cells, sebum, soils, and sweat (called body grime) that builds in layers on our fabrics causing persistent malodor and discoloration – challenges that today’s traditional detergents have yet to solve.