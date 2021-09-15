checkAd

Rappta Therapeutics Appoints Sunjeet Sawhney as Chief Executive Officer

- Experienced industry leader with successful track-record in oncology to lead Rappta through its next stages of growth

- Rappta's industry-leading phosphatase technology platform offers a new paradigm in oncology

- Lead compounds on track to enter IND/CTA-enabling studies in the first half of 2022

HELSINKI and LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rappta Therapeutics ("Rappta"), which is focused on developing first-in-class anti-cancer drugs reactivating protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A), announces today the appointment of Sunjeet Sawhney as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect. Rappta's Co-founder and Founding CEO Mikko Mannerkoski will move to be Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as planned.

With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Sunjeet joins Rappta from Ipsen where he has most recently been the Global Head of the Oncology Franchise. Prior to this Sunjeet led businesses across a range of geographies both in biotech and major pharmaceutical companies. Sunjeet holds a MSc in Immunology from the University of London and will be based in London, UK.

In October 2020, Rappta raised its first round of financing from blue-chip investors Advent Life Sciences, Novartis Bioventures, Novo Holdings, and a family office. Under the scientific leadership of Dr. Goutham Narla, Rappta's Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, the Company is developing first-in-class anti-cancer drugs reactivating PP2A - a critical enzyme regulating protein de-phosphorylation and a key tumor suppressor which to date has been very difficult to target pharmaceutically. Rappta's strengthened leadership team is well-positioned to take its first-in-class program of PP2A-reactivating anti-cancer molecules to IND/CTA-enabling studies in the first half of 2022.

Sunjeet Sawhney, CEO of Rappta Therapeutics, commented: "I am honored to have been given the opportunity to lead Rappta. The Company's robust first-in-class program of anti-cancer drugs that reactivate PP2A represents an exciting clinical and commercial opportunity, much like kinase inhibitors did more than two decades ago. I am particularly impressed with the rigorous science and the swift progress that the team has made in moving the program forward from discovery towards development. I look forward to working together with the Rappta team in progressing our lead compounds while continuing to leverage our proprietary tools and unique understanding of PP2A to build a platform of a new class of anti-cancer drugs."

