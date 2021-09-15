checkAd

Royal Stoke University Hospital Deploys Vocera Solution to Improve Care Team Collaboration and Patient Safety During COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 09:00  |  20   |   |   

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Royal Stoke University Hospital (part of University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust in the UK) deployed the Vocera Badge across its emergency department to streamline communication and collaboration among team members, enabling better patient flow, care and safety.

The hands-free communication devices were funded by a grant to support the hospital’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The voice-controlled Badge can be worn under personal protective equipment (PPE), helping protect staff from the need to don and doff PPE for important care team connection and potentially reduce the risk of contamination. By simply saying a name, role or team, healthcare workers can connect and collaborate completely hands-free, even in isolation, while scrubbed in, or in PPE.

“Vocera has allowed us to improve patient care by making it easier for clinicians to communicate quickly and safely,” said Dr. Brijesh Patel, Emergency Medicine Consultant at Royal Stoke University Hospital. “We are a big hospital with many compartmentalized divisions and reaching the right clinician is the key to providing better patient care. The Vocera Badge allows us to quickly communicate, reduce delays, and increase responsiveness.”

Purpose built for healthcare, a nurse, doctor, or other care team member wearing a Badge can use simple voice commands to reach a specific person, request supplies, or get help. Based on the impact at Royal Stoke University Hospital, University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust plans to implement the solution in the emergency department at County Hospital in Stafford.

“We are proud to support University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust and the frontline workers at Royal Stoke University Hospital as they care for patients, families and the community throughout the pandemic and beyond,” said Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO for Vocera.

About Royal Stoke University Hospital

Royal Stoke University Hospital is a teaching and research hospital located in Stoke-on-Trent. It is one of the largest hospitals in the country and a major local employer, with more than 6,000 staff. It is part of University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM), which cares for over two million people. UHNM provides specialized services in trauma, cancer diagnosis and treatment, management of liver disease, neonatal and pediatric intensive care, and respiratory conditions. It also boasts expertise in spinal surgery, upper gastro-intestinal surgery, complex orthopedic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and neurosurgery with some of the most modern operating theatres in Europe. For more information, visit www.uhnm.nhs.uk.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides solutions that help protect and connect team members, simplify workflows, increase efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. Vocera solutions can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

Vocera and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Vocera Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Royal Stoke University Hospital Deploys Vocera Solution to Improve Care Team Collaboration and Patient Safety During COVID-19 Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Royal Stoke University Hospital (part of University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust in the UK) deployed the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Appoints Adam H. Brown and John P. McCarthy as ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21McLaren Northern Michigan Deploys Vocera Solutions Across the Smart Hospital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Vocera to Participate in September 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten