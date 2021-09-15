Notice of extraordinary general meeting in ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

The shareholders of ZetaDisplay AB ( publ ) reg. no. 556603-4434 (the “Company” or “ZetaDisplay”) are hereby given notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (the “EGM”) to be held on 7 October 2021.

Due to the extraordinary situation relating to the covid-19 pandemic, the ZetaDisplay’s EGM will be carried out through advance voting (postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation. There will be no meeting with the possibility to attend in person or to be represented by a proxy.



ZetaDisplay welcomes all shareholders to exercise their voting rights at the EGM through advance voting as described below. Information on the resolutions passed at the EGM will be published on 7 October 2021 as soon as the result of the advance voting has been finally confirmed.



The shareholders may request in the advance voting form that a resolution on one or several of the matters on the proposed agenda below should be deferred to a so-called continued general meeting, which cannot be conducted solely by way of advance voting. Such general meeting shall take place if the EGM so resolves or if shareholders representing at least one tenth of all shares in the Company so requests.

Right to participate

Shareholders that wish to participate in the EGM through advance voting,

shall be registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than on 29 September 2021; and shall have notified the Company of their intention to participate at the EGM no later than on 6 October 2021 by casting their advance vote in accordance with the instructions under the heading “Advance voting”.

Nominee-registered shares

Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee/custodian must register their shares in their own names in order to be entitled to participate in the EGM. Such registration, which may be temporary, must be effected no later than on 1 October 2021 and shareholders must, therefore, instruct their nominees well in advance thereof.

Advance voting

The shareholders may only exercise their voting rights at the EGM by voting in advance, so-called postal voting, in accordance with Section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations.

A special form shall be used for advance voting. The form is considered as notice to participate in the EGM. The form is available at ir.zetadisplay.com.

The completed form must be submitted to the Company no later than on 6 October 2021. The completed form shall be sent ZetaDisplay AB (publ), c/o Fredersen Advokatbyrå, Lästmakargatan 18, 111 44 Stockholm, or by e-mail to zetadisplay@fredersen.se. If the shareholder votes in advance by proxy, a power of attorney shall be enclosed to the form. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a certificate of incorporation or a corresponding authorization document shall be enclosed to the form. The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the entire postal vote is invalid. Further instructions and conditions can be found in the postal voting form.